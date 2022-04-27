PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man got away after robbing a Dutch Bros. Coffee stand with a gun in Vancouver late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Just before midnight, Vancouver police were called to the coffee shop on SE Mill Plain Boulevard. By the time officers arrived, police said the suspect had already gotten away with an undisclosed amount of cash and an employee’s cellphone.

Vancouver police told KOIN 6 News the man showed employees a firearm.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 20-30. He reportedly has medium build and dark brown hair.

Police say no one was hurt during the robbery.