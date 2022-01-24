Armed robber at large after hitting Salem donut shop twice

A suspect is being sought after allegedly robbing the same Salem donut shop twice within a matter of days. Jan. 2022. (Salem PD)

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who allegedly robbed Dude Donut City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect is being sought after allegedly robbing the same Salem donut shop twice within a matter of days last December.

According to Salem Police, the man is suspected of robbing Dude Donut City at Carson and Lancaster Drive SE on December 13, 2021, and again on December 18, 2021. During the first robbery, the man reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded the shop clerk to give him money from the register before fleeing on foot.

In the second robbery, the man once again displayed a gun and demanded money. Once taking the cash, the suspect fled on foot.

Authorities have been unsuccessful in searching for the second.

Employees described the suspect as a white man in his early- to mid-thirties. He’s approximately 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11, weighing around 160-180 pounds. His hair color is unknown because he had a jacket hood pulled over his head during the robberies.

Police say in the December 13 incident, the man was reportedly wearing a black jacket with large front pockets and dark pants, both described as being in a dirty condition, along with dark shoes.

On December 18, the suspect’s clothes were described as a blue sweatshirt over a dark hooded jacket, with dark tan pants, red mittens and dark shows.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Anyone that possibly has information about the cases is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503.588.8477.