Suspected armed robber surrenders after chase in Clackamas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man robbed a Clackamas Lighthouse Pub, firing a gun as he ran from the scene Friday, said the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at 1:38 p.m. Friday afternoon. Authorities said no one was hurt in the shooting, but police put the area on a temporary “reverse 911 call,” telling people to stay indoors, while they looked for the armed suspect in the area of Beaver Lake Drive and 82nd Drive.

“The owner ran outside and yelled at the suspect to stop,” said CCSO Public Information Officer Marcus Mendoza. “The suspect fired a gun at him, or at least fired a gun.”

Patrick Brand did not expect to see crime scene tape and Clackamas Deputies taking over parts of the Green House Square. Deputies spent hours hunting for a man they said robbed the pub just a few doors down from Vapor Lounge where he works.

“It’s obviously disturbing to have anything like that happen,” said Brand. “We had a Subway broken into, Jiu Jitsu place next door broken into, it’s definitely occurring quite often and I’m just hoping we are not next.”

Dustin Lee Henderson. (CCSO)

Just after 3 p.m. authorities found suspect Dustin Henderson on the porch of his father’s house, a few blocks away from the shopping complex on Beaverlake Drive. While he initially refused to listen to police commands, he surrendered after a SWAT team and K-9 Grimm were brought on the scene.

“He was sitting on the porch, not complying with demands,” said Mendoza. “Based on the fact that he was armed and shot a gun, we deployed a canine to take him into custody.”

Brand said with the recent crime wave in the area, the story is focusing on doing everything they can to keep employees safe.

“We always have two or more people here and making sure that everyone is safe, getting to their car and always watching each other’s back,” said Brand.

Court records show Henderson has a lengthy criminal history that includes assault, harassment, and burglary charges.