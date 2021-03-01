Armed robber with gas mask hits car wash near Beaverton

Crime

The robbery happened February 27, 2021

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This armed robber held up Kaady Car Wash near Beaverton on February 27, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search continues for an armed robber who held up a car wash near Beaverton early Saturday night.

The man walked into the Kaady Car Wash, near SW Canyon Road and 102nd Avenue, around 7:35 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. He demanded money from the employee and fled quickly.

Authorities released a photo from surveillance video on Monday and described the suspect as about 5-feet-10, a skinny build, wearing a black or dark blue hooded sweatshirt, tan cargo pants, tan military-style boots and a black military-style gas mask that had filters attached.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503.629.0111. The case number is 50-21-2810.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss