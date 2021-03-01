Armed robber with gas mask hits car wash near Beaverton

This armed robber held up Kaady Car Wash near Beaverton on February 27, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search continues for an armed robber who held up a car wash near Beaverton early Saturday night.

The man walked into the Kaady Car Wash, near SW Canyon Road and 102nd Avenue, around 7:35 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. He demanded money from the employee and fled quickly.

Authorities released a photo from surveillance video on Monday and described the suspect as about 5-feet-10, a skinny build, wearing a black or dark blue hooded sweatshirt, tan cargo pants, tan military-style boots and a black military-style gas mask that had filters attached.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 503.629.0111. The case number is 50-21-2810.