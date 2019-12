The Mock Crest Tavern, 3435 N. Lombard, as seen on Google Street View, December 9, 2019

No one hurt when Mock Crest Tavern was robbed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people with guns held up a North Portland tavern in the early hours of Monday but no one was injured, police told KOIN 6 News.

The armed robbers hit the Mock Crest Tavern, 3435 N. Lombard. Authorities had very few details and no suspect description at this time.

Robbery detectives continue to investigate the crime. KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.