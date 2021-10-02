Armed robbers target Polo Ralph Lauren in Woodburn

Three people are being sought after an armed robbery at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in the Woodburn Premium Outlet, October 2, 2021 (Woodburn PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people are being sought after an armed robbery at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in the Woodburn Premium Outlet early Saturday night.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident that spanned about 20 minutes beginning at 5:19 p.m., the Woodburn Police Department said.

Three people walked into the store at that time and picked up some merchandise. At 5:38 p.m., two of the people tried to walk out but were stopped by store staff. One of the people pulled out a gun and pointed it at a store employee, then walked out of the store along with the third person.

They got into a light blue Honda CRV that had no license plates and headed north on I-5.

All the suspects are men, investigators said.

Three people are being sought after an armed robbery at the Polo Ralph Lauren store in the Woodburn Premium Outlet, October 2, 2021 (Woodburn PD)

The armed suspect is described as Hispanic or a light-skinned African-American, about 5-feet-4 to 5-6 and a thin build. He was wearing red joggers, a black Patagonia hoodie, surgical face mask, black beanie and black tennis shoes, with a heart shaped or tear drop tattoo on his left cheek under his eye.

Another is a Pacific Islander adult, about 5-feet-6, with a medium build, He was wearing a light colored hoodie with khaki shorts and tall white socks with white shoes.

The third suspect is an African-American man between 5-feet-8 and 5-10 with a medium build. He was wearing a black track suit with a single white strip on the shoulders and pant leg and a black baseball cap.

Authorities did not say what the robbers took. The investigation is very active. Anyone with information is asked to call the Woodburn Police Department at 503.982.2345. Case number 2021-011227.