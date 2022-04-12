Few details available at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two armed robbery suspects are in custody but another remains on the loose as a heavy police presence shut down an area surrounding NE 162nd and Sandy Boulevard.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the investigation and advised motorists to avoid the area “as many roads are closed.”

Shortly before 4 p.m. someone at the Troutdale outlet mall called authorities to report 3 people used a gun to rob a retail store.

As law enforcement pursued, “shots were fired from the suspect vehicle,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies did not return fire, officials said.

As the suspects headed west on Sandy it collided with another vehicle. Two suspects were taken into custody right away while the third is still being sought.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as soon as possible.