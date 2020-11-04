Armed robbery suspect flees in stolen SUV with sofa on roof

Deputies arrest a man accused of robbing an Ace Hardware Store in Happy Valley at gunpoint before leading law enforcement on a pursuit in a stolen SUV with a sofa on its roof to Vancouver, where he was arrested, Nov. 3, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspect led law enforcement on a pursuit from Happy Valley to Vancouver, where he was arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after robbing a hardware store at gunpoint, then fleeing in a stolen SUV with a sofa strapped to its roof, deputies said.

A witness reported the robbery just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Ace Hardware Store on SE Sunnyside Road in Happy Valley. The witness told a Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputy a suspect had pulled a gun on an employee before taking off in a Mazda CX-9.

A handgun allegedly used in the robbery of an Ace Hardware Store in Happy Valley, Nov. 3, 2020. (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies quickly spotted the Mazda, which had a sofa strapped to its roof. The sheriff’s office said the suspect refused to stop the SUV and instead led deputies on a pursuit heading west on SE Sunnyside Road, then north on I-205.

Deputies called for help from other local agencies and continued following the suspect into Vancouver, according to deputies. The sofa stayed firmly in place the whole time.

The suspect eventually stopped the Mazda and ran on foot at SE 119th Avenue and SE McGillivray Boulevard but was caught by deputies about a block away.

Authorities detained a passenger but released her after deciding she wasn’t involved in the robbery, deputies said. They said they found the gun thought to have been used in the robbery inside the SUV. The SUV had been reported stolen in Portland.

The suspect — identified as 34-year-old Joseph Tyler Johnson of Milwaukie — was arrested by Vancouver police and taken to the Clark County Jail. He faces charges including 1st-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, attempt to elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering in Clackamas County.

The case is under investigation.