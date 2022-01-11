Armed robbery suspects arrested after police pursuit, crash

Two armed robbery suspects were arrested after they crashed during a police pursuit in North Portland on Jan. 11, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two suspects in a string of armed robberies were arrested after they crashed during a police pursuit in North Portland early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police believe the suspects are linked to an armed robbery near NE Mason Street and NE Martin King Jr. Boulevard along with earlier robberies in Vancouver.

Around 6:55 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting two men tried to steal a woman’s purse in the Semar Clinic parking lot. The suspects reportedly showed the victim a handgum, but she refused to handover her purse.

Two men tried to rob another person at gunpoint nearly an hour later in the Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital parking garage. The suspects were unsuccessful as the victim refused to give them anything.

Vancouver Police found the suspect’s red Jeep with descriptions provided by the victims. The vehicle was speeding down I-5 heading south causing officers to lose sight of the vehicle. Officials said they believe the suspects were headed toward Portland.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a robbery near in North Portland. By the time officers arrived the suspects had already drove off.

Once the vehicle was found, PPB said officers tried to stop the men but they drove off.

The suspects crashed into another vehicle soon after. According to officials, the other driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Nearly 2 hours before the crash, Vancouver Police alerted PPB of multiple armed robberies. Officials said they believe the two men committed the robberies in both Portland and Vancouver.