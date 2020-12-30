Armed suspect barricaded after downtown Portland stabbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A stabbing suspect is barricaded inside a downtown Portland apartment after one person was hospitalized on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing inside an apartment building in the 1200 block of Southwest Washington Street around 7:45 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found one person suffering from a stab wound. The victim was then rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, police learned the suspect was still armed with a knife and inside one of the apartment units.

Enhanced Crisis Information Team officers are currently communicating with the suspect and the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) have been called to the scene.

SW Washington Street is closed between Southwest 11th Avenue and Southwest 14th Avenue. Avoid the area.

This is a developing story.