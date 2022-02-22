Armed woman with glitter lipstick robs Tigard coffee stand

She fled the area in a green Kia Soul driven by a man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman and her accomplice robbed a coffee stand on a Tigard street corner Tuesday afternoon and sped away in a light green Kia Soul, police said.

Around 1:30 p.m. a woman walked up to the coffee stand at 99W and SW Walnut Street, flashed a handgun and demanded money. She then left in the Kia with a man who was driving, authorities said.

There’s no description of the driver, police said. But the woman is said to be white, in her 40s and with short pink hair in a bun. She was wearing glitter lipstick and a red hoodie.

Despite a search the pair was not found and remain at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tigard police at 503.629.0111.