Armond Harper homicide remains unsolved 2 years later

Armond Harper was shot and killed on Oct. 19, 2018. No arrests have been made. (Crime Stoppers)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two years have passed and still no arrests have been made in the killing of Armond Harper.

Armond was shot near a popular North Portland park on October 19, 2018. He died a day later after being rushed to the hospital and placed on life support.

Bystanders rushed to help 42-year-old, who was shot near Peninsula Park near the corner of N. Albina and Rosa Parks Way. People gave Harper medical care before police and emergency responders arrived.

“When the police are coming I’m trying to find out what’s going on over there,” nearby resident Alpha Ndumu told KOIN 6 News. “There was a guy, people were surrounding him, trying to help him, but he was laying there.”

Harper was found in the parking lot of a store.

According to police, the suspect — a black man in his 20s with a medium build, wearing gray or black clothing was last seen running northbound on Mississippi. Officials believe he has left the neighborhood.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 cash for information leading to an arrest in this case. Make an anonymous tip online or call 503.823.4357.