PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man was arrested Tuesday after hundreds of marijuana plants were seized during a search of two illegal marijuana growing operations, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office was first tipped off to the illegal operation in Halsey in late 2022 when deputies reported suspicious activity in the area. Additional patrols were then stationed in the area.

Deputies said while patrolling, they pulled over a person seen leaving the suspected operation and found 26 pounds of marijuana inside their vehicle.

The investigation continued until LCSO obtained a search warrant in February for the Halsey location and another shop located in Salem.

With the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement’s assistance, LCSO executed the search warrant. In all, authorities seized more than 500 marijuana plants, 40-plus pounds of processed marijuana and an estimated 2,100 grams of marijuana extracts.

James Weatherly, 63, was arrested in connection to the operation and is facing multiple charges related to the manufacturing and distribution of marijuana.