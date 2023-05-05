PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested last week in connection with a string of “suspicious” fires that occurred in Vancouver over a four-month span, authorities said Friday.

From December to March, six suspicious fires in the North Garrison Heights and Vancouver Heights areas were reported to officials.

Following months of investigation, on April 26, Vancouver police arrested Robert Boomsliter for first-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire on Jan. 8.

Investigators credit community members for the arrest, saying tips and information collected while speaking with residents and businesses in the area were “essential” in identifying Boomsliter.

Officials are seeking information on any other fire that appeared suspicious and went unreported within the last six months.

VPD was assisted by the Vancouver Fire Department and special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.