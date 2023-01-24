PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man is facing identity theft and multiple drug related charges following a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 1:45 a.m., deputies saw a man and woman inside a stolen car parked at a 7-Eleven at the corner of Northeast St. Johns Road and Northeast 45th Street. When the man, later identified as 40-year-old John McKenner, went inside the store, deputies approached the vehicle and detained the woman sitting inside.

Once McKenner left the store, deputies tried to arrest him, but CCSO said he ran away resulting in a short pursuit and arrest. While arresting McKenner, deputies said he reached for knives he had been carrying.

Along with the two-spring bladed knives, deputies recovered more than 300 blue pills suspected to contain fentanyl and multiple baggies filled with what is presumed to be methamphetamine, heroin, psilocybin mushrooms and an unidentified substance, according to the Sheriff’s Office. More than $3,200, a Washington state ID card and multiple credit cards issued in other people’s names were also found.

Cash and baggies full of narcotics discovered during stolen vehicle investigation on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 (Courtesy: CCSO).

McKenner was booked in Clark County Jail on the following charges: possession of a stolen motor vehicle, obstructing a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, three counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree identity theft and an outstanding arrest warrant.

The woman initially detained was later released at the scene.