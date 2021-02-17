Arrest made following gunfire, attempted kidnapping in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau arrested a man following multiple shots fired in North Portland Tuesday night.

Tyler Wayne Beard, 26, was taken into custody after police learned he had confronted a person in the area of the 5800 block of N Michigan Avenue and opened fire around 8 pm.

Beard then allegedly forced the person to get in his car, according to PPB.

Officers followed leads that led them to an apartment in the 7300 block of NE Killingsworth Street. Beard eventually attempted to flee the apartment on foot after learning of police presence nearby. He was caught a short time later around 9 p.m.

Beard was booked into jail for Kidnap II — Domestic Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon — Domestic Violence, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

No injuries were reported from the incident.