PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of Quincy Gill nearly 3 years ago was arrested and will go to trial in December.

On December 11, 2019, officers found Quincy Gill just after 9:15 p.m. near NE Garfield Avenue and NE Fremont Street. Gill, 39, died at the scene despite emergency efforts, officers said.

Police respond to the scene of a shooting near NE Garfield and NE Fremont, Dec. 11, 2019. (KOIN)

A woman who lives nearby told Gill’s relatives she tried to help him when she found him lying wounded in the street. She said Gill still had a pulse when she covered his wound with her jacket.

At the time, police said that they searched the area but were unable to find any suspects.

Elijah Laray Thomas was arrested on a warrant Thursday, and according to PPB, he had a loaded handgun in his possession at the time.

Thomas faces several charges including second-degree murder with a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Thomas has a long criminal history including 4 felony convictions and 9 parole violations. In 2016 he was taken in after being found in possession of a handgun which was prohibited due to his felon status.

Throughout the 2000s he was convicted on other charges multiple times.

His jury trial is scheduled to begin in Multnomah County on December 30, 2022. He will stand trial for 2nd-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Gill left behind 3 teenage children.