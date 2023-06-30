Amanda Harman was killed late Friday, March 17, 2023 near Cherry Heights, just outside of The Dalles (KOIN graphic)

In March, Amanda Harman was found dead at her home on Ayres Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After months of tight-lipped investigation, the man accused of killing Amanda Harman near The Dalles was arrested on charges of murder and burglary.

The Wasco County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office say 35-year-old Dan Watson stabbed Harman multiple times at her Cherry Heights residence in the late evening of March 17. He then fled the scene in her Kubota RTV, officials say.

Watson now faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, unlawfully using a weapon and using a vehicle without authorization.

Harman’s homicide was originally reported as a suspicious death after deputies discovered her body at the residence on Ayres Drive the morning of March 18.

District Attorney Matt Ellis told KOIN 6 the office couldn’t share information until an arrest had been made, adding that “if it does get released, it could change people’s stories.”

The investigation is ongoing. Those with tips about Harman’s death can submit information through The Dalles City Police website online tip form, text TIP 411 (847-411), or call for a detective at 541-506-2580.

