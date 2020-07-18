Salem man arrested for gunshots at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened during demonstrations outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland on Thursday, July 9.

The incident unfolded around 1:15 a.m. when a driver turned onto SW Main Street and then tried to turn around and go the wrong way. As the driver and the demonstrators faced off, “several shots were fired from the vehicle as it drove away,” police said. The bullets were fired into the air and not at anyone in particular, authorities said. No one was hurt.

Police said information and videos posted to social media provided investigative leads after little evidence was found at the scene. From there, officers identified the driver as Harold Phillips Jr. and also discovered that he was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Portland police said Phillips was arrested at a Salem home on Thursday, July 16. He was booked into the Marion County Jail on a probation violation. Phillips was also given a criminal citation for recklessly endangering another person and for “felon in possession of a firearm” in Multnomah County.

The gun used in the shooting has not been found, according to investigators.