Man faces murder charges for double stabbing in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arrest has been made in the NE Portland stabbing that led to the death of a man and woman on Tuesday afternoon.
According to court documents, Philip Lawrence Nelson was arrested after Cassy Leaton and Najaf “Nate” Hobbs were stabbed near Northeast Davis Street. He is facing two counts of first-degree murder.
On Thursday, Portland police said the pair had died and their families had been notified. Leaton was 22, Hobbs was 39.
2 die after being stabbed in Northeast Portland
Detectives are working with both the state medical examiner and the Multnomah County DA on this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rico Beniga at 503.823.0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503.823.3774.
