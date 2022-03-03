PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly June 2021 shooting that claimed the lives of four men at a home in Southeast Portland, according to authorities.

Portland police announced Thursday afternoon that deputies in Texas, along with U.S. Marshals, arrested Jeremy Lenoire on Wednesday in the Dallas suburb of Frisco in connection with the slaying of 31-year-old Mitchell Nacoste, 27-year-old Kendall Gragg, 24-year-old Donovan Lenford and 23-year-old Eyion Willis.

Lenoire faces a slew of charges, including multiple counts of murder, robbery and burglary.

He was transferred to Denton County Jail, where he’s currently being held without bail pending extradition to authorities in Multnomah County. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Portland police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Southeast Boise Street near Cesar Chavez Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. on June 6, 2021, when they found the four men shot to death.

Few details about the murder or the relationship between the men have been released by police; however, neighbors told KOIN 6 News that Nacoste and Gragg were brothers and that the slaying happened inside of Nacoste’s home.