Arrest made in October killing of 22-year-old in Portland

Dario Papa-Vicente accused of killing Noah Terry on October 24

Dario Papa-Vicente, December 18, 2020 (Multomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two months after a 22-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast Portland, a suspect was arrested for the crime early Friday morning.

Dario Papa-Vicente is facing a 2nd-degree murder charge in the death of Noah Terry on October 24, Portland police said in a release.

Papa-Vicente, 23, is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

The night of the shooting PPB officers were sent to the area of SE 48th and Division around 9:30 p.m. Terry was taken to a hospital by a private car but died soon.

No other information on the case was released but it remains under investigation.

