Arrest made in SE Portland road rage shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new arrest has been made in a September road rage incident that escalated into a shooting, said Portland Police.

On Sunday, September 22, police responded to a shooting near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard. A victim told authorities that he and the suspect got into a road rage exchange involving shouting and gestures. During the fight, the other driver pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim’s car. The driver was not injured, but his car was left with a bullet hole in it.

The Gun Violence Reduction Team had been investigating the case for almost two months. On Thursday, November 14, they made an arrest.

The semiautomatic handgun Portland Police seized during the arrest of Hai Vo. November 14, 2019 (Portland Police Bureau)

The suspect car involved was spotted around Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street. The driver, Tigard resident Hai Vo, was pulled over and arrested. Authorities also seized a semiautomatic handgun—the same one they believe was used in the shooting.

The 22-year-old was booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including the unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief.