Arrest warrant issued after Oregon woman rejects mask at Texas bank

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — An arrest warrant was issued for an Oregon woman who refused to wear a mask at a Texas bank, saying to a police officer: “What are you going to do, arrest me?”

Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of the 65-year-old woman from Grants Pass. The incident on Thursday at a Bank of America in Galveston was captured by the officer’s body camera.

Police say they’ve obtained an arrest warrant on resisting arrest and criminal trespassing charges.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday ended statewide orders requiring people to wear face masks in public places, but many businesses have kept their own mask rules in place.