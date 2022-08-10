PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are looking for a woman who they believed killed a man in July.

KOIN 6 News obtained the warrant to arrest Janae Kelley, which contained interviews with the family of the man who was killed, identified by authorities as Aaron Follstad-Martin.

Court documents show his wife confirmed Kelley was an ex-girlfriend of Follstad-Martin and that the family thinks she messaged his sister on Facebook after the shooting, claiming it was an accident.

This was the same story his family told KOIN 6 News on July 19, days after Follstad-Martin was found shot and killed on SE 124th and Powell.

Kelley has a criminal background, according to court documents, and was arrested with Follstad-Martin back in February.