Gunfight erupts between 2 cars in N Portland, suspects caught in NW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have captured at least two people allegedly involved in a gunfight Saturday morning in North Portland.

North Precinct officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 8400 block of North Seward Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. As the officers were en route, they learned a suspect fled the scene by car with another car following close behind.

Police said gunfire was exchanged between both vehicles.

At around 8:15 a.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a call that two cars involved in shots fired had stopped in a parking lot in the 2100 block of NW Gilsan Street. At least two people were detained with no injuries being reported.

The Portland Police Bureau said the two calls are likely related and are asking for any witnesses to come forward with details of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.