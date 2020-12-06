Arson charge: Man accused of starting Blue Heron fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon City Police Department arrested a man suspected of instigating the fire that broke out at the old Blue Heron paper mill Saturday.

OCPD officers were called to the mill on a report of a criminal trespass around 1:30 p.m. A witness had reported someone throwing items from a window in one of the mill’s vacant buildings.

Responding officers arrived and also witnessed a man throwing furniture from an upstairs window. Officers then noticed smoke coming from the same window shortly after.

Enrique Omar Mejia was soon detained by OCPD officers without incident as fire crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Mejia was lodged in the Clackamas County Jail Saturday night on one count of Arson in the second degree, Criminal Trespass in the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct in the second degree.

In June 2019, the confederated tribes of Grand Ronde entered into an agreement to buy the old Blue Heron paper mill in Oregon City and finalized the deal about two months later.

On Sunday, the tribe praised the fast response of the firefighters who doused the large blaze.

“We are extremely grateful to the first responders who worked to battle the fire on the Tribe’s property,” Communications Director for the tribe Sara Thompson told KOIN 6 News Sunday. “Once they are able to complete their work and make the site safe, we can begin to assess the extent of the damages and any potential impacts.”

Last year, the tribe was working with Metro and Oregon City on plans for a riverwalk and pedestrian plaza with views of the falls.

Detectives and Clackamas Fire arson investigators said they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire and ask anyone who has information about the fire to please contact the Oregon City Police Department tip line: 503-905-3505.