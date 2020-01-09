Arson damages NE Portland attorney’s building

Investigators said arson was the cause of a fire at NE 102nd and Wygant, January 9, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire inside a Northeast Portland an attorney’s office building was quickly called an arson by Portland Fire & Rescue investigators.

The fire in a hallway at NE 102nd and Wygant was reported in the early hours of Thursday. Crews quickly put it out and contained the fire to the hallway. No one was hurt.

102nd & Wygant: business is an attorney’s office, investigators are not confirming what was on fire in the hallway, damage is limited to the one hole in hallway floor, no extension to nearby businesses. Most fire crews have left the scene. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) January 9, 2020

Investigators are at the scene and ask for any help from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call 503.823.4636.

