Arson damages NE Portland attorney’s building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire inside a Northeast Portland an attorney’s office building was quickly called an arson by Portland Fire & Rescue investigators.
The fire in a hallway at NE 102nd and Wygant was reported in the early hours of Thursday. Crews quickly put it out and contained the fire to the hallway. No one was hurt.
Investigators are at the scene and ask for any help from the public. Anyone with information is asked to call 503.823.4636.
KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.
