PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An alleyway fire behind several Forest Grove businesses on Monday, Oct. 30 was traced back to an arson suspect, police announced Thursday.

Teri Park, 48, was taken to Washington County Jail on Oct. 31 following an investigation into the single-alarm fire at 2000 Main Street. around 7 a.m.

One business, Taqueria Corona, was damaged in the fire along with the exterior of the building – including its electrical and gas meters.

One lane of Pacific Avenue was closed for most of the day after the fire so that crews could fix the gas and electrical issues. However, no one was injured during the fire.