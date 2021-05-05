Arson suspect arrested following storage facility fire in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man was arrested Tuesday, accused of starting a fire at a self-storage facility near Cascades Gateway City Park.

Firefighters responded to a large, four-alarm fire at Airport Self Storage on Turner Road SE Monday night. The blaze lasted several hours and destroyed multiple storage units causing more than $1 million in damage, according to the Salem Police Department.

Detectives were able to identify 22-year-old Tristan Sillman of Salem through witness interviews, crime scene processing and area canvasing, SPD said. Sillman was found at the nearby park the following day. He was detained and taken into police custody.

Sillman was charged with 25 counts of second degree Arson and 25 counts of first degree Criminal Mischief.