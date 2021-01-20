Arson suspect sought for role in Hazelwood fire

On December 22, 2020, an unknown person started a fire to an occupied tent in the area of NE 122nd and Glisan Street, near AutoZone. (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple agencies have launched an effort to capture a suspected arsonist who they said started a fire in the Hazelwood neighborhood last month.

On December 22, an unidentified person sparked a fire to an occupied tent in the area of NE 122nd and Glisan Street near AutoZone, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect who is seen to be a white woman. PPB said she is not believed to be occupant of the tent.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported no injuries came from the fire.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon joined the search for the suspect and has offered up to $2,500 cash for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip should visit Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

