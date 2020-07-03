Arsonist torches car, burns man in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hospitalized after being set on fire by someone who poured gasoline on him and the car he was sitting in late Thursday night in Vancouver.

The incident began around 10:20 p.m in a parking lot at the St. Johns Mini Mart, 2901 NE St. Johns Boulevard, Vancouver police said. Witnesses said the 63-year-old man was sitting inside the car when an unknown man walked up and poured gas on the car and the man.

The victim got out of the car as the suspect lit the car on fire, which then spread to the man.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver PD Tip Line at 360.487.7399.