LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) — A 47-year-old man, accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s house in Longview, made his first Cowlitz County court appearance on Monday to face arson charges.

Brian Good was arrested Friday for 3 counts of arson and one count of attempted arson for allegedly trying to set a car on fire at a home where she used to live.

The arson spree began early Friday in Rainier and moved into Cowlitz County where investigators said Good started fires at 3 separate locations: a house, a barn and a detached garage. The attempt to set the car on fire happened elsewhere, authorities said.

The owner of the garage, who did not want to appear on camera, said his pickup truck burned along with 2 classic cars, 3 boats, a motorcycle and a jet ski. He said he wasn’t home at the time the fire began and said a delivery driver saved his dog who was in a kennel attached to the garage.

Carrie Zacher, who lives down the road, came outside when she heard all the fire trucks. She told KOIN 6 News there was so much smoke she “didn’t know if it was a house or grass or what it was.”

Brian Good was arrested and charged with arson at locations in Columbia and Cowlitz counties, August 26, 2022 (Courtesy: Jordyn Wildes/Madison Wildes)

Brian Good was arrested and charged with arson at locations in Columbia and Cowlitz counties, August 26, 2022 (Courtesy: Jordyn Wildes/Madison Wildes)

Brian Good was arrested and charged with arson at locations in Columbia and Cowlitz counties. He made his first court appearance on August 29, 2022 (KOIN)

Brian Good was arrested and charged with arson at locations in Columbia and Cowlitz counties. He made his first court appearance on August 29, 2022 (KOIN)

Brian Good was arrested and charged with arson at locations in Columbia and Cowlitz counties. He made his first court appearance on August 29, 2022 (KOIN)

Her home, like much of the land in the area, is surrounded by tall, dry grass. She doesn’t want to think about how bad this could have been.

Good also had 2 outstanding warrants at the time he was arrested Friday. In court Monday, the DA’s office reminded the judge of Good’s criminal history, including a felony conviction and a domestic violence conviction.

Good’s bail was set at $100,000.