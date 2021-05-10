Art stolen from SE Portland apartment lobby

A man and a woman were seen on surveillance footage stealing art, May 5 2021. (PPB)

Stolen works of artist Kayla Silber. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of dollars worth of art was stolen from the lobby of an apartment building in Southeast Portland last week.

Portland Police say two people were seen on surveillance footage on May 5 entering an apartment building in the 1400 block of Southeast Pardee Street.

The suspects allegedly used their Volkswagen Tiguan to push open the garage gate and got into the building. They took off with four pieces by artist Kayla Silber.

Surveillance footage shows a woman in blue jeans, tan boots and a blue hoody and a man in a maroon and black athletic suit and a black mask.

The investigation continues. A reward of up to $25000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon.