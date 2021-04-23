Asleep at the wheel, no plates leads to guns, drugs, cash

Patrick Rocha Dacosta allegedly had 2 guns, meth and $11,000 in cash while he was asleep at the wheel of a car in Portland, April 23, 2021 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two guns, some drugs and $11,000 in cash were seized by Portland police after they spotted a man asleep at the wheel of a car without license plates, authorities said.

Patrick Rocha Dacosta, April 23, 2021 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, an officer spotted the parked car near SE 14th and Main. When the officer looked inside he could see a gun, police said.

Other police arrived to help. As they continued to investigate, officials said they found the cash, guns and drugs.

The sleeping driver was identified as Patrick Rocha Dacosta. The 28-year-old now faces 6 charges, including 4 felonies: possession of a loaded gun in public, delivery and possession of meth and being a felon with a gun.