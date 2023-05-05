HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) – Officials are investigating an assault at an apartment complex that sent two people to the hospital Friday night, according to Hillsboro police.

Authorities received a call just after 6:30 p.m. at Wyndhaven Apartments between Northwest 185th and Edgeway Drive, where police say an assault injured two people.

However, police have not yet confirmed the victims’ conditions or what caused their injuries. Suspects have also yet to be named.

The apartment complex remains blocked off as police continue to interview neighbors and investigate.

