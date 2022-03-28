PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are now facing numerous charges after a series of interactions with McMinnville police that netted an assault rifle, 4 handguns, a medieval flail, a sword, a machete, a throwing knife, dozens of rounds of ammunition, meth, oxycodone and more than $10,000 in cash.

The interactions with Kayla Calderon and Ryan Worden began March 14, McMinnville police said in a release. Shortly before 1 a.m. that day police went to an apartment complex about a disturbance outside and spotted Calderon in a car. While talking with her, Worden walked up.

Officers spotted drug paraphernalia in the car and a gun in Worden’s back pocket. As they kept investigating, Worden said he knew there was an assault rifle in the car. As he was patted down, officers found drugs and about a large amount of cash on him.

Kayla Calderon and Ryan Worden faces charges connected to drugs and guns, March 28, 2022 (McMinnville PD)

A K-9 came to the scene and found more drugs in the car, police said. After the car was towed, Calderon was released and Worden was taken for processing. Officials said they found about $9300 in cash on him.

The next day authorities got a search warrant for the car and found all the guns and weapons along with what is believed to be meth and oxycodone pills. They said they also found a costume mask, a set of bolt cutters and an auto-lockout tool kit.

Six days later, on March 21, Calderon, 26, went to the McMinnville Police Department to get the car. That’s when she was charged with oxycodone possession, attempted delivery of oxycodone and meth and the attempt to manufacture the drugs.

Shortly before 11 p.m. that night Worden, 26, was taken into custody after he was spotted as a passenger during a traffic stop by McMinnville officers.

At that time, officials said, Worden was told to take off his shoes and belt, standard rules for anyone being held in a temporary cell. An officer noted there was something concealed in the belt — 473 blue pills believed to be oxycodone. They also found another $1000.

Worden is now also facing attempted delivery of oxycodone and meth and the attempt to manufacture the drugs.

The investigation into this case continues: McMinnville PD case 22-0949.