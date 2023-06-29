PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for an assault suspect who attacked a man in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau announced.

Around 7 p.m. June 15, officers say they were dispatched to what was first reported as a pedestrian being struck by a car on Southeast 52nd Avenue, PPB said. Police said Portland Fire & Rescue crews were the first to arrive on the scene, where they were told the incident was actually an assault.

Fire crews alerted PPB and said both men involved in the assault left the scene, officials said.

Details of the assault and what led up to the attack are not clear — and PPB would not confirm if this is the same attack against the owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack, which is being investigated as a bias crime.

Police searched for the suspect, who has been identified as 40-year-old Daniel Warren, according to authorities.

PPB said they are searching for Daniel Warren who is suspected of attacking a man in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood on June 15. June 2023 (Portland Police Bureau).

Officers searched for the victim and were told by a witness they were in one of the nearby food carts, PPB said — noting officers tried to get the victim to come out of the food cart to talk to them for several minutes.

When the victim did come out of the food cart to talk to police, officers reported the victim was injured, PPB said. However, his current condition is not clear.

Authorities said the victim told officers he was delivering food when he was attacked.

PPB obtained video of the assault and received a suspect description from a witness and searched the area for Warren but were unable to find him. Authorities later talked to the victim and his family on June 18 and identified the suspect, officials said.

Authorities urge those who see Warren to not approach him and to call 911. Anyone with information about the case is asked to email PPB at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Major Crimes Unit and reference case #23-157872.