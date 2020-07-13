Assault victim dies 8 days later, man arrested for murder

Jeffrey Sloan was 67; Damian Lucas accused in his death

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Damian Raufmalik Lucas, July 13, 2020 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 67-year-old man who was assaulted July 2 died 8 days later and Portland police arrested a man for assault and second-degree murder.

An undated photo of Jeffery Sloan. The 67-year-old died July 10, 2020 after an assault (Released by PPB)

Jeffrey Sloan was found injured in the 300 block of NE Dekum just after midnight on July 2, police said. Sloan was taken to the hospital and died July 10.

On Sunday, officers arrested Damian Raufmalik Lucas. The 36-year-old is being held in the Multnomah County Jail on assault and murder charges. Lucas is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

The investigation remains open and active. No other details are available at this time.

