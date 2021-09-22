Astoria man charged in death of Salem woman who disappeared

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Tonna Marie Purnell. (Crime Stoppers of Oregon)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Astoria man is facing charges in connection with the murder of a Salem woman who went missing in March.

The Statesman Journal reports Gustavo Ochoa-Valadez was arrested and is being held without bail at the Marion County Jail in the death of 42-year-old Tonna Purnell. Ochoa-Valadez was arraigned earlier this month on murder, kidnapping and unlawful use of a firearm charges.

A charging document alleges Ochoa-Valadez kidnapped Purnell, was a “participant in the crime,” and “caused her death.”

Authorities have not said if Purnell’s body was found. It wasn’t immediately known if Ochoa-Valadez has a lawyer to comment on the case.

Story by the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories