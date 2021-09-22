Astoria man charged in death of Salem woman who disappeared

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Astoria man is facing charges in connection with the murder of a Salem woman who went missing in March.

The Statesman Journal reports Gustavo Ochoa-Valadez was arrested and is being held without bail at the Marion County Jail in the death of 42-year-old Tonna Purnell. Ochoa-Valadez was arraigned earlier this month on murder, kidnapping and unlawful use of a firearm charges.

A charging document alleges Ochoa-Valadez kidnapped Purnell, was a “participant in the crime,” and “caused her death.”

Authorities have not said if Purnell’s body was found. It wasn’t immediately known if Ochoa-Valadez has a lawyer to comment on the case.

Story by the Associated Press.