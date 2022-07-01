The subject is described to be around 50 to 60 years old.

ASTORIA, Ore. (KOIN) — The Astoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in the area.

According to the APD, a bank robbery occurred at the Lewis and Clark Bank located at 988 Commercial Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The subject is described to be around 50 to 60 years old.

Authorities say he entered the bank and presented a note to the teller, leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the man was wearing a blank beanie hat, mirrored sunglasses, a black and blue rain jacket and black footwear. He was reportedly last seen leaving the area on 10th Street towards Marine Drive.

Anyone who may have seen the individual in the vicinity before or after the robbery is asked to contact the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411, or detective AJ Duryea at 503-298-2533, aduryea@astoria.or.us.