PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person has been injured after a reported shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department said.

The shooting occurred near Oak Park Drive and Moreland Avenue Northeast around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. There is still a significant police presence in the area.

Authorities say the victim has been taken to a hospital but did not disclose the extent of the victim’s injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

Officials have blocked the roads and noted this is an isolated incident.

No other details are available at this time. A KOIN 6 News crew is on the way to the scene to learn more.

This is a developing story.