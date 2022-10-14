Scene of a shooting involving at least one Portland police officer in downtown Portland on Friday, October 14, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting that involved at least one officer in downtown Portland Friday evening, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officials say the shooting took place on Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street. Police were dispatched to the scene just after 6 p.m.

The male suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said — noting he is being detained pending further investigation.

PPB said no officers were injured in the shooting.

KOIN 6 News asked for more details but was told it would be “a significant period of time” before any more information is released.

This was the second reported shooting in Portland within two hours.

As police investigate, authorities have shut down SW 12th Ave. between SW Columbia St. and SW Madison St. Officials noted SW Jefferson St. is also closed between SW 11th Ave. and SW 13th Ave.

No other details are available as of this writing.

This is a developing story.