At least one hurt in Gresham shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Gresham Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Monday evening.
It happened near Kirk Park—police received multiple reports of a shooting on the 18800-block of NE Hassalo Street just before 6 p.m. Detectives are still trying to sort through the series of events, but also said that a car crashed about a block away around the same time and several people were fighting after the crash.
People scattered and left both scenes before authorities arrived.
Police are uncertain how many people were involved in the shooting, but said a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
“It’s fairly concerning. It’s a Monday night,” said Officer Adam Baker with the Gresham Police Department. “Obviously we are concerned about it.”
Police were interviewing multiple people, trying to decipher who was a witness and who was involved.
“We’ve got tons of resources out,” said Baker. “We are bringing more out to figure out what happened.”
No arrests have been made as of Monday evening. Detectives would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or the shooting—or has any knowledge about what led up to these incidents.
The scene is still active.
This is a developing story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.