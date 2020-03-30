At least one hurt in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was shot in Southeast Portland Monday afternoon, Portland Police confirmed.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of SE 82nd Avenue near SE Powell Boulevard as authorities work to gather more information. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the shopping center on SE 82nd Ave—an area in the parking lot is closed for the investigation, but the surrounding streets are open to traffic.

“I heard this gunshot,” said a witness, who described seeing a suspect who may have tried to steal a bike from a pawn shop, run, and open fire.

A suspect has not been arrested at this time, according to police.

