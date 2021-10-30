ATM heist fails after Dodge slams into Gresham Walgreens

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Would-be thieves used a van to crash through the front doors of a Walgreens in Gresham in an effort to steal the ATM, but fled the scene without it, Gresham police said.

A green Dodge Caravan smashed through the doors at the Walgreens, police said, before people got out of the Caravan and dragged the Key Bank ATM outside. They tried to break into the machine but were scared by a 911 caller who reported the crash.

Authorities said there was no plate on the Caravan but “they managed to break out their own back window.”

There is no suspect descriptions available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gresham PD.