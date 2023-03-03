Police say the skimming device and camera were installed at an Oregonian’s Credit Union.

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon City Police Department says someone installed a credit card skimming device and camera at an ATM at an Oregonian’s Credit Union on Feb. 25.

An employee at the credit union, located at 19360 Molalla Avenue in Oregon City, alerted police officers of the skimmer on March 3.

Authorities describe the suspect as a middle-aged white man who was wearing a blue stocking cap and tan colored jacket at the time of installation. Police encourage anyone with information about this man to call 503-905-3505 and reference case number 23-004587.

A press release from Oregon State Police said, in part, that “given the specifics about the device and its recovery prior to the suspect reobtaining it, we are cautiously optimistic the suspect was unable to steal anybody’s credit card information.”

Police have yet to identify any victims and say the investigation is ongoing, though anyone who believes their credit card information has been compromised by this ATM skimmer should call the Clackamas County non-emergency number at 503-655-8211.