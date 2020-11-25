ATM user robbed, follows suspect, calls 911

Ryan Andre Hansen, 33, faces multiple charges

Ryan Andre Hansen, November 24, 2020 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old man arrested for an armed robbery in Gladstone is now connected to a string of other robberies in the area and is being held on $500,000 bond, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ryan Andre Hansen allegedly used a knife to threaten a man at a Gladstone ATM Monday afternoon, stole $300 and fled. But the victim followed the robber and gave the information to a 911 dispatcher. A nearby deputy spotted a gold Ford Fusion and followed it to a dead-end street.

Deputies ordered Hansen out of the car and he was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators said Hansen is also connected to a November 21 robbery at a Baskin-Robbins on SE McLoughlin.

He’s currently being held in the Clackamas County Jail on multiple charges of unlawful use of a weapon and robbery.

