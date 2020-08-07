Attacker slashes man’s neck with box cutter in Old Town

Police have launched a search for the suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was slashed in the neck with a box cutter Thursday afternoon in Portland’s Old Town district, police said.

The attack happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of NW Broadway. Portland police said the attacker had left the area by the time officers arrived.

A man was found at the scene with serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call 503.823.3333 to speak with police.