Attacker slashes man’s neck with box cutter in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was slashed in the neck with a box cutter Thursday afternoon in Portland’s Old Town district, police said.
The attack happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the 500 block of NW Broadway. Portland police said the attacker had left the area by the time officers arrived.
A man was found at the scene with serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information about the stabbing should call 503.823.3333 to speak with police.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.