PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was arrested following an attempted kidnapping in Northwest Portland Monday afternoon, police tweeted.

The kidnapping attempt of the 5-year-old happened around NW 1st and Davis. Details of the attempt are unclear at this time, but the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted kidnapping and possession of meth.

